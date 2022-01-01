Taco salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve taco salad
FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Southwest Taco Salad
|$11.49
A Bed Of Warm Tortilla Chips Topped With Fresh Garden Greens, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Diced Tomato, Green Onion And Jalapenos. Served With Southwest Salsa Ranch Dressing On The Side
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chipotle chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and olives.
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Beef Taco Salad
|$7.89
ground beef, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
|Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$8.99
grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
|Veggie Taco Salad
|$7.39
refried bean, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
A deep fried tortilla bowl filled with seasoned beef or chicken and shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese,
guacamole, jalapeño peppers and sour cream. Served with western dressing or salsa.
|Taco Salad*
|$10.95
Choose either seasoned beef or chicken with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, guacamole, jalapeño peppers & sour cream. All served in a deep fried tortilla “dish” with your choice of western dressing or salsa.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Taco Salad
|$10.49
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
949 W 7th St, Saint Paul
|Taco Salad Beef
|$9.99
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, Tomato, Shredded Cheeses, Black Olives, Fried Tortilla shell.
La Casita
1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, ground beef or shredded chicken, mixed cheese, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, and a side of sour cream.