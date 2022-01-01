Tacos in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve tacos
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.50
Two corn tortillas with refried black beans, house made chorizo, scrambled eggs, white cheddar, pico de gallo & guacamole. (GF)
FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Taco Flatbread
|$11.99
|Southwest Taco Salad
|$11.49
A Bed Of Warm Tortilla Chips Topped With Fresh Garden Greens, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Diced Tomato, Green Onion And Jalapenos. Served With Southwest Salsa Ranch Dressing On The Side
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Taco
beef or chicken, soft or hard shell
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
flour tortillas, cornmeal crust, cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole
|Taco Burger Wrap
|$14.50
flour tortilla, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno aioli, american cheese, crispy corn tostada, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|3 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
|2 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
|Taco Family Platter
|$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Taco Burrito
|$3.69
ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
|Veggie Taco Burrito
|$3.39
refried beans, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$4.19
2 marinated pork corn tacos with onion, cilantro, pineapple, lime, and salsa verde on the side
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville
|Brisket Tacos
|$12.00
Chopped brisket, bbq, caramelized onion, gouda cheese, pico de gallo, lemon basil aioli.
All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
Breaded bite size shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce, pico de gallo, lemon aioli.
All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
|Kid Taco
|$7.00
Two Chicken Tinga and cheddar cheese tacos on a flour tortilla
Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda.
Children under 10
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Tempeh Tacos
|$15.00
grilled tempeh | firecracker slaw | radish | lime | soy-cilantro aioli | pickled red onion | organic mixed greens
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
|Chicken Tacos
|$16.00
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|2 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chipotle chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and olives.
|3 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
Adam's Soul To Go
1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4, Roseville
|Pork Taco (4)
|$15.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|2 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chipotle chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and olives.
|3 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Southwest Taco Salad
|$11.49
A Bed Of Warm Tortilla Chips Topped With Fresh Garden Greens, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Diced Tomato, Green Onion And Jalapenos. Served With Southwest Salsa Ranch Dressing On The Side
|Taco Flatbread
|$11.99
|Taco Mac N' Cheese
|$14.99
Our House Made Cheese Sauce Tossed In Cavatappi Noodles & Certified Angus Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped With Monterey Cheddar Jack Cheese & Garnished With Pico De Gallo Served With Cheddar & Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Tacos Monterrey
|$16.50
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of seasoned grilled steak or chicken, onions, and tomatoes and
topped with queso fresco, avocado and cilantro. Served with salsa picante, and rice, refried beans or black beans.
|Tex Mex Tacos
|$2.39
MAKE YOUR OWN TACOSMinimum order of 30 tacos per styleChoose 2 meat choices with a minimum of 15 tacos per meat choice.Tex Mex Tacos......................................$2.39/eaMeat choice (listed below) with Lettuce,Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream & 6 in. Flour or Crisp Corn Tortillas. 1.75 oz Meat per taco.
|B-Taco & Enchilada
|$8.15
Absolutely NO SubstitutionsMinimum 30 ordersMENU B.....................................$8.15/per personOne beef or cheese enchilada, one chicken orbeef taco with flour or crisp corn tortilla. Servedwith spanish rice, refried beans, corn chips andhot or mild salsa. (Tacos include lettuce, cheese,tomato, sour cream)
The Pillbox Tavern
400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul
|Hot Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ranch
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union 32 Craft House
2864 Hwy 55, Eagan
|Pork Taco
|$16.00
Three flour tortillas, pulled pork, lettuce and tomato.
- served with chips and salsa.
|Steak Taco
|$16.00
Three flour tortillas, Steak, lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese, basil -drizzled with chipotle pesto- served with chips and salsa.
|BC Taco
|$16.00
Three deep fried flour tortillas, bourbon sriracha chicken, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese drizzled with chipotle ranch- served with chips and salsa.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Deep Dish Taco
|$23.99
Blended Sauce, Ground Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions & Sour Cream on the side.
Please allow an extra 10 to 15 minutes for deep dish pizzas.
|10" Taco
|$16.49
Blended Sauce, Ground Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions & Sour Cream on the side.
|14" Taco
|$21.99
Blended Sauce, Ground Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions & Sour Cream on the side.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shore 96
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
|Fish Tacos
|$15.99
|Deep Fried Tacos
|$8.99
Red Rabbit
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
|Michael's Tacos
|$13.00
House italian sausage, scrambled eggs, red and yellow peppers, flour tortillas, provolone cheese & creme fraiche
|Calamari Tacos
|$15.00
fried calamari, scotch bonnet slaw, avocado, pumpkin seeds, piquillo aioli
FRENCH FRIES
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Beef Taco Pie
|$6.00
Seasoned Taco Beef with tomatoes and black beans in a buttery crust
St. Paul Tap
825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul
|SM Taco Pizza
|$12.99
Southwest Ranch, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Sour Cream Drizzle & Tortilla Strips.
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Tacos Tradicionales Platter (Online)
|$11.99
Two tacos with choice of guisado and choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with lettuce and tomato with a side of rice and beans.
|Family Tacos
|$40.00
A family taco special that includes enough for 20 build your own tacos, Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and lettuce!
*PLEASE ALLOW MINIMUM ONE HOUR TO PREPARE ORDER*
|Kid's Taco Platter (Online)
|$6.75
One small taco with tortilla choice and guisado choice. Served with choice of rice or beans.
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|hugo's baja mahi tacos
|$15.95
on romaine w/ spicy baja sauce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese & corn tortillas
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|BISTRO TACOS
|$15.00
Three tacos stuffed with your favorite meat, lettuce, cheddar cheese and our scrumptious homemade mango salsa! Sour cream served on the side.
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
949 W 7th St, Saint Paul
|Taco Salad Beef
|$9.99
|Wed, Sat & Sun 3 Tacos
|$6.99
|3 Fish Tacos
|$6.99
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, Tomato, Shredded Cheeses, Black Olives, Fried Tortilla shell.
|Mini Tacos
|$10.00
Crispy mini chicken tacos
|Wonton Tacos
|$15.00
Zesty chicken, crispy shells, Asian slaw, Cilantro
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park
|Bacon Tacos
|$14.00
pork belly, chopped bacon, jalapeño, onions, potatoes, egg and guacamole
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Bacon Tacos
|$14.00
pork belly, chopped bacon, jalapeño, onions, potatoes, egg and guacamole
La Casita
1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville
|Chicken Poblano Tacos
|$12.49
|Kid's Taco
|$4.99
One hard shell taco with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
|#4 Enchilada, Chili Relleno, & Taco
|$12.99
One cheese enchilada, one chili relleno, and one ground beef hard shell taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tapatia
2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville
|Kids Tacos
|$3.00
Small mini tacos with your choice of ground beef or chicken, and toppings.
|[Flour Tortilla] Taco
|$5.00
Warm flour tortillas, your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
|Taco
|$4.00
Warm corn tortillas, your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa. Sides are optional.
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|MOODY'S STEAK TACOS
|$12.55
3 street style tacos, 3 corn tortillas, onions, avocado & cilantro.
|TACO SALAD
|$12.45
Seasoned taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives & cheddar cheese in a taco shell. Served with salsa & sour cream.
|WALLEYE TACO
|$13.25
Walleye in a warm corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & Ze's sauce.
- 2