Tacos in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve tacos

Breakfast Tacos image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos$12.50
Two corn tortillas with refried black beans, house made chorizo, scrambled eggs, white cheddar, pico de gallo & guacamole. (GF)
More about The Buttered Tin
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Flatbread$11.99
Southwest Taco Salad$11.49
A Bed Of Warm Tortilla Chips Topped With Fresh Garden Greens, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Diced Tomato, Green Onion And Jalapenos. Served With Southwest Salsa Ranch Dressing On The Side
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Taco
beef or chicken, soft or hard shell
Fish Tacos$13.00
flour tortillas, cornmeal crust, cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole
Taco Burger Wrap$14.50
flour tortilla, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno aioli, american cheese, crispy corn tostada, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
More about Groveland Tap
Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.00
More about Michael's Pizza
Item pic

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
2 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
Taco Family Platter$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Burrito$3.69
ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
Veggie Taco Burrito$3.39
refried beans, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
Tacos Al Pastor$4.19
2 marinated pork corn tacos with onion, cilantro, pineapple, lime, and salsa verde on the side
More about Taco House
Brisket Tacos image

 

High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Tacos$12.00
Chopped brisket, bbq, caramelized onion, gouda cheese, pico de gallo, lemon basil aioli.
All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Breaded bite size shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce, pico de gallo, lemon aioli.
All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
Kid Taco$7.00
Two Chicken Tinga and cheddar cheese tacos on a flour tortilla
Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda.
Children under 10
More about High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
Item pic

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tempeh Tacos$15.00
grilled tempeh | firecracker slaw | radish | lime | soy-cilantro aioli | pickled red onion | organic mixed greens
Fish Tacos$16.00
Chicken Tacos$16.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Taco Salad image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
Taco Salad$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chipotle chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and olives.
3 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Adam's Soul To Go image

 

Adam's Soul To Go

1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Taco (4)$15.00
More about Adam's Soul To Go
Taco Salad image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
Taco Salad$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chipotle chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and olives.
3 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Taco Salad$11.49
A Bed Of Warm Tortilla Chips Topped With Fresh Garden Greens, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Diced Tomato, Green Onion And Jalapenos. Served With Southwest Salsa Ranch Dressing On The Side
Taco Flatbread$11.99
Taco Mac N' Cheese$14.99
Our House Made Cheese Sauce Tossed In Cavatappi Noodles & Certified Angus Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped With Monterey Cheddar Jack Cheese & Garnished With Pico De Gallo Served With Cheddar & Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos Monterrey$16.50
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of seasoned grilled steak or chicken, onions, and tomatoes and
topped with queso fresco, avocado and cilantro. Served with salsa picante, and rice, refried beans or black beans.
Tex Mex Tacos$2.39
MAKE YOUR OWN TACOSMinimum order of 30 tacos per styleChoose 2 meat choices with a minimum of 15 tacos per meat choice.Tex Mex Tacos......................................$2.39/eaMeat choice (listed below) with Lettuce,Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream & 6 in. Flour or Crisp Corn Tortillas. 1.75 oz Meat per taco.
B-Taco & Enchilada$8.15
Absolutely NO SubstitutionsMinimum 30 ordersMENU B.....................................$8.15/per personOne beef or cheese enchilada, one chicken orbeef taco with flour or crisp corn tortilla. Servedwith spanish rice, refried beans, corn chips andhot or mild salsa. (Tacos include lettuce, cheese,tomato, sour cream)
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
The Pillbox Tavern image

 

The Pillbox Tavern

400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chicken Tacos$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ranch
More about The Pillbox Tavern
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Taco$16.00
Three flour tortillas, pulled pork, lettuce and tomato.
- served with chips and salsa.
Steak Taco$16.00
Three flour tortillas, Steak, lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese, basil -drizzled with chipotle pesto- served with chips and salsa.
BC Taco$16.00
Three deep fried flour tortillas, bourbon sriracha chicken, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese drizzled with chipotle ranch- served with chips and salsa.
More about Union 32 Craft House
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Deep Dish Taco$23.99
Blended Sauce, Ground Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions & Sour Cream on the side.
Please allow an extra 10 to 15 minutes for deep dish pizzas.
10" Taco$16.49
Blended Sauce, Ground Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions & Sour Cream on the side.
14" Taco$21.99
Blended Sauce, Ground Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions & Sour Cream on the side.
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Shore 96 image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$15.99
Deep Fried Tacos$8.99
More about Shore 96
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Michael's Tacos$13.00
House italian sausage, scrambled eggs, red and yellow peppers, flour tortillas, provolone cheese & creme fraiche
Calamari Tacos$15.00
fried calamari, scotch bonnet slaw, avocado, pumpkin seeds, piquillo aioli
More about Red Rabbit
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Taco Pie$6.00
Seasoned Taco Beef with tomatoes and black beans in a buttery crust
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Item pic

 

St. Paul Tap

825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Taco Pizza$12.99
Southwest Ranch, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Sour Cream Drizzle & Tortilla Strips.
More about St. Paul Tap
Item pic

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos Tradicionales Platter (Online)$11.99
Two tacos with choice of guisado and choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with lettuce and tomato with a side of rice and beans.
Family Tacos$40.00
A family taco special that includes enough for 20 build your own tacos, Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and lettuce!
*PLEASE ALLOW MINIMUM ONE HOUR TO PREPARE ORDER*
Kid's Taco Platter (Online)$6.75
One small taco with tortilla choice and guisado choice. Served with choice of rice or beans.
More about El Burrito Mercado
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
hugo's baja mahi tacos$15.95
on romaine w/ spicy baja sauce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese & corn tortillas
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
BISTRO TACOS$15.00
Three tacos stuffed with your favorite meat, lettuce, cheddar cheese and our scrumptious homemade mango salsa! Sour cream served on the side.
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill image

 

Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill

949 W 7th St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad Beef$9.99
Wed, Sat & Sun 3 Tacos$6.99
3 Fish Tacos$6.99
More about Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$13.00
Romaine, Tomato, Shredded Cheeses, Black Olives, Fried Tortilla shell.
Mini Tacos$10.00
Crispy mini chicken tacos
Wonton Tacos$15.00
Zesty chicken, crispy shells, Asian slaw, Cilantro
More about The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Tacos$14.00
pork belly, chopped bacon, jalapeño, onions, potatoes, egg and guacamole
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
eb31ec1f-cbbd-4db5-ac1a-932fc6ef1a33 image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Tacos$14.00
pork belly, chopped bacon, jalapeño, onions, potatoes, egg and guacamole
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Poblano Tacos$12.49
Kid's Taco$4.99
One hard shell taco with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
#4 Enchilada, Chili Relleno, & Taco$12.99
One cheese enchilada, one chili relleno, and one ground beef hard shell taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
More about La Casita
La Tapatia image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tapatia

2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Tacos$3.00
Small mini tacos with your choice of ground beef or chicken, and toppings.
[Flour Tortilla] Taco$5.00
Warm flour tortillas, your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
Taco$4.00
Warm corn tortillas, your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa. Sides are optional.
More about La Tapatia
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MOODY'S STEAK TACOS$12.55
3 street style tacos, 3 corn tortillas, onions, avocado & cilantro.
TACO SALAD$12.45
Seasoned taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives & cheddar cheese in a taco shell. Served with salsa & sour cream.
WALLEYE TACO$13.25
Walleye in a warm corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & Ze's sauce.
More about Ze's Diner

