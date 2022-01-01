Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants that serve taquitos

Taquitos Appz image

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos Appz$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
Taquitos Dinner$11.99
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Taquitos Appz image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos Dinner$11.99
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
Taquitos Appz$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Taquitos Appz image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos Dinner$11.99
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
Taquitos Appz$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Taquitos$9.99
Four crispy corn tortillas rolled with shredded beef and jalapeno cream cheese. Served with a side of queso blanco.
More about La Casita

