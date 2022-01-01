Taquitos in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve taquitos
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Taquitos Appz
|$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
|Taquitos Dinner
|$11.99
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
