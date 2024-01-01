Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Northern Taphouse - Woodbury, MN

7325 Currell Blvd, Woodbury

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl.$13.99
Jasmine rice topped with teriyaki grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, shredded carrots, fresh radish, broccoli slaw, green onion, kimchi, a sunny side up egg and sesame seeds
More about Northern Taphouse - Woodbury, MN
FoodSmith Gastro Pub

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$18.00
Char-grilled Atlantic salmon filet, basmati rice, shaved carrots, scallions, cucumbers, sprouts, boiled egg, toasted sesame seeds, teriyaki glaze
More about FoodSmith Gastro Pub
Red Cow St. Paul

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

Teriyaki Chicken Poké Bowl$18.00
Sushi rice, edamame, cucumber, radish, carrots, onion, cabbage, avocado, pickled ginger, sesame, dragon sauce, nori, teriyaki chicken
More about Red Cow St. Paul

