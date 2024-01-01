Teriyaki bowls in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
More about Northern Taphouse - Woodbury, MN
Northern Taphouse - Woodbury, MN
7325 Currell Blvd, Woodbury
|Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl.
|$13.99
Jasmine rice topped with teriyaki grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, shredded carrots, fresh radish, broccoli slaw, green onion, kimchi, a sunny side up egg and sesame seeds
More about FoodSmith Gastro Pub
FoodSmith Gastro Pub
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
|$18.00
Char-grilled Atlantic salmon filet, basmati rice, shaved carrots, scallions, cucumbers, sprouts, boiled egg, toasted sesame seeds, teriyaki glaze