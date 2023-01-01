Teriyaki chicken in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$17.95
served w. miso soup. salad and white rice
|Chicken Teriyaki Dinner Box
|$22.95
comes with tempura, shrimp shumai, 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad
More about SotaRol Eagan
SotaRol Eagan
2000 Rahncliff Ct, Eagan
|Chicken Teriyaki Asian Burrito
|$10.25
Grilled chicken, avocado, asparagus, Asian greens, sweet teriyaki sauce
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.65
Grilled chicken, sauteed broccoli and carrots, sweet teriyaki sauce, herb mix