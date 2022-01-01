Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai - Saint Paul

720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Soup$13.00
Traditional Thai style hot-sour soup with straw mushrooms, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves, and lemon grass. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
More about Coconut Thai - Saint Paul
Item pic

 

Unison Restaurant and Banquet

1800 white bear avenue, maplewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tom Yum Soup$10.00
Spicy and sour soup with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, galanga, kaffir leaves & lime juice.
More about Unison Restaurant and Banquet
Consumer pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#46 - Creamy Tom-Yum Noodle Soup$14.95
Shrimp, squid, fishball, imitation crab stick, cooking milk in creamy tom-yum broth (Contain Dairy)
More about Bangkok Thai Deli

