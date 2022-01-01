Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

The Buttered Tin Saint Paul

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Basil Soup$6.50
A bowl of our house favorite. This soup recipe contains feta cheese. Served with a garnish of grilled cheese croutons. (V)
More about The Buttered Tin Saint Paul
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Tomato Basil Soup$7.95
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Baldamar

1642 County Rd B2 W., Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup Cup$6.00
celery, carrot, grilled cheese toastie
More about Baldamar
Item pic

 

Red Cow St. Paul

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup$6.50
House twist on an old classic. Hearty, balanced vegan tomato soup.
More about Red Cow St. Paul
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

 

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pint of Soup TOMATO BASIL$7.50
Cup of Soup TOMATO BASIL$4.00
Creamy Tomato Basil
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit St. Paul

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
Grill Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup$13.50
american, fontina, mozzarella, cheddar, calabrian peppers, sweet corn, arugula pesto, sourdough
More about Red Rabbit St. Paul
Consumer pic

 

Bakery + Catering - Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$65.00
16 cups of soup and 16 slices of bread. [V] [G]
More about Bakery + Catering - Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

due focaccerie (doo-eh)

475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SOUP - Tomato Soup QT$14.00
TAKE & BAKE: Fresh tomato basil soup made from san marzano,.1 QUART
Save or heat up and serve at desired temperature.
TOMATO BASIL SOUP$6.00
Fresh tomato soup made from san marzano, topped with whipped ricotta.
More about due focaccerie (doo-eh)

