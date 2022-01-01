Tomato soup in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve tomato soup
The Buttered Tin Saint Paul
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$6.50
A bowl of our house favorite. This soup recipe contains feta cheese. Served with a garnish of grilled cheese croutons. (V)
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Roasted Tomato Basil Soup
|$7.95
Baldamar
1642 County Rd B2 W., Roseville
|Tomato Soup Cup
|$6.00
celery, carrot, grilled cheese toastie
Red Cow St. Paul
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Tomato Soup
|$6.50
House twist on an old classic. Hearty, balanced vegan tomato soup.
Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Pint of Soup TOMATO BASIL
|$7.50
|Cup of Soup TOMATO BASIL
|$4.00
Creamy Tomato Basil
Red Rabbit St. Paul
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
|Grill Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup
|$13.50
american, fontina, mozzarella, cheddar, calabrian peppers, sweet corn, arugula pesto, sourdough
Bakery + Catering - Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$65.00
16 cups of soup and 16 slices of bread. [V] [G]
due focaccerie (doo-eh)
475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul
|SOUP - Tomato Soup QT
|$14.00
TAKE & BAKE: Fresh tomato basil soup made from san marzano,.1 QUART
Save or heat up and serve at desired temperature.
|TOMATO BASIL SOUP
|$6.00
Fresh tomato soup made from san marzano, topped with whipped ricotta.