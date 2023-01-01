Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve tortellini

Panino's North Oaks

857 Village Center Dr, Saint Paul

Tortellini$17.25
Donatelli's - 2692 County Rd E

2692 County Road E East, White Bear Lake

Tortellini Alfredo$21.95
Cheese-filled tortellini tossed wih baby peas, portabella mushrooms, prosciutto ham and our Alfredo sauce. Topped with parm and served with our garlic toast.
GF Tortellini Carbonara$22.95
GF cheese tortellini, bacon, grilled chicken and peas tossed in our Alfredo sauce.
Baked Tortellini$13.99
Tortellini stuffed with a blend of Italian cheeses, topped with our Red sauce and mozz cheese then baked. served with garlic toast.
