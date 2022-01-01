Tuna sandwiches in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
More about Carbone's Pizzeria - E. 7th St.
Carbone's Pizzeria - E. 7th St.
680 7th St E., Saint Paul
|Tuna Melt Sandwich
|$7.00
More about yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|fancy schmancy tuna sandwich
|$12.95
|large platter tuna salad sandwich
|$95.00
15 pieces, w/ tomato & field greens on a challah bun
|ahi tuna sandwich
|$15.95
grilled ahi tuna w/ wasabi cream, pickled ginger, cucumber & daikon sprouts on a challah bun