Tuna sandwiches in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Carbone's Pizzeria image

 

Carbone's Pizzeria - E. 7th St.

680 7th St E., Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Melt Sandwich$7.00
More about Carbone's Pizzeria - E. 7th St.
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
fancy schmancy tuna sandwich$12.95
large platter tuna salad sandwich$95.00
15 pieces, w/ tomato & field greens on a challah bun
ahi tuna sandwich$15.95
grilled ahi tuna w/ wasabi cream, pickled ginger, cucumber & daikon sprouts on a challah bun
More about yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
Manitou Grill & Event Center image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$19.00
red cabbage slaw, arugula, pickle red onions, Louisiana aioli
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

