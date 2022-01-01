Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Item pic

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey & Bacon Croissant$15.00
Wild Acres smoked turkey | nitrate-free bacon | Swiss | roasted tomatoes | organic spinach | garlic-chive aioli
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey bacon Avocado$10.49
Slow roasted turkey topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado and mayo. Served on whole grain wheat bread.
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY BACON OMELET$12.95
Turkey Bacon, fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, avocado & mushrooms.
More about Ze's Diner
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY BACON OMELET$12.95
Turkey Bacon, fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, avocado & mushrooms.
More about Ze's Diner

