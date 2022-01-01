Turkey bacon in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve turkey bacon
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Turkey & Bacon Croissant
|$15.00
Wild Acres smoked turkey | nitrate-free bacon | Swiss | roasted tomatoes | organic spinach | garlic-chive aioli
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville
|Turkey bacon Avocado
|$10.49
Slow roasted turkey topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado and mayo. Served on whole grain wheat bread.
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|TURKEY BACON OMELET
|$12.95
Turkey Bacon, fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, avocado & mushrooms.