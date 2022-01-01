Turkey burgers in Saint Paul

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve turkey burgers

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$15.00
hand-crafted turkey and smoked bacon patty, white cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Highland Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$14.50
ground turkey, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano pesto aioli, lettuce
More about Highland Grill
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$15.00
ground turkey, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano pesto aioli, lettuce
More about Groveland Tap
Turkey Burger image

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$14.00
Cranberry walnut bread, Brie, avocado, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomato, micro greens
Served with natural-cut fries.
GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings
May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
More about High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$19.00
smoked gouda | nitrate-free bacon | tomatoes | onion | pickles | garlic-chive aioli | house-made guacamole | organic sprouted bun
Turkey Burger$19.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Brickhouse Food & Drink image

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$18.00
Turkey, white bean, and avocado burger, ancho chili seasoning, Brickhouse cheese, heirloom tomato, pickled onion, curry mayonnaise, toasted butter bun
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink
Item pic

 

My Burger- Mac Groveland

1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Turkey Burger$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Turkey Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Turkey Burger$15.00
House made turkey patty topped with avocado on a bed of lettuce and tomato, grilled bun topped with roasted Jalapeno Aioli.
More about Celts Craft House
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hawaiian Turkey Burger$15.00
1/2 pound turkey patty, served with swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, manitou sweet soy sauce and roasted coconut . . . served with house fries or slaw . . .
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

