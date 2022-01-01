Turkey burgers in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve turkey burgers
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Turkey Burger
|$15.00
hand-crafted turkey and smoked bacon patty, white cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Turkey Burger
|$14.50
ground turkey, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano pesto aioli, lettuce
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Turkey Burger
|$15.00
ground turkey, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano pesto aioli, lettuce
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Turkey Burger
|$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville
|Turkey Burger
|$14.00
Cranberry walnut bread, Brie, avocado, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomato, micro greens
Served with natural-cut fries.
GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings
May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Turkey Burger
|$19.00
smoked gouda | nitrate-free bacon | tomatoes | onion | pickles | garlic-chive aioli | house-made guacamole | organic sprouted bun
|Turkey Burger
|$19.00
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Turkey Burger
|$18.00
Turkey, white bean, and avocado burger, ancho chili seasoning, Brickhouse cheese, heirloom tomato, pickled onion, curry mayonnaise, toasted butter bun
My Burger- Mac Groveland
1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Double Turkey Burger
|$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Turkey Burger
|$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|California Turkey Burger
|$15.00
House made turkey patty topped with avocado on a bed of lettuce and tomato, grilled bun topped with roasted Jalapeno Aioli.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th St, White Bear Lake
|Hawaiian Turkey Burger
|$15.00
1/2 pound turkey patty, served with swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, manitou sweet soy sauce and roasted coconut . . . served with house fries or slaw . . .