Turkey clubs in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Carbone's Pizzeria image

 

Carbone's Pizzeria

680 7th St E., Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Turkey Sandwich$7.00
More about Carbone's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Havarti Club$16.00
Thinly sliced turkey, crispy bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, Havarti cheese, mayonnaise on cranberry wild rice bread, served with hand cut Pub fries
More about FoodSmith
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Earl Of Sandwich$14.00
A healthy portion of Boars Head turkey
, Provolone cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on grilled whole wheat bread. Served with your choice side
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Item pic

 

J. Selby's

169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Turkey Sandwich$9.00
Sliced turkey, mayo, cheeze & lettuce on soft wheat bread
More about J. Selby's
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY ARTICHOKE SANDWICH$13.00
HOT TURKEY SWISS SANDWICH$13.00
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Turkey Sandwich • A Coffee Cup Favorite$9.95
Half Hot Turkey Sandwich • A Coffee Cup Favorite$9.20
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Flameburger image

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$7.50
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato,and mayo on three slices of toast.
More about Flameburger

