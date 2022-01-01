Turkey clubs in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Carbone's Pizzeria
680 7th St E., Saint Paul
|Grilled Turkey Sandwich
|$7.00
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Turkey Havarti Club
|$16.00
Thinly sliced turkey, crispy bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, Havarti cheese, mayonnaise on cranberry wild rice bread, served with hand cut Pub fries
FRENCH FRIES
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Turkey Earl Of Sandwich
|$14.00
A healthy portion of Boars Head turkey
, Provolone cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on grilled whole wheat bread. Served with your choice side
J. Selby's
169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul
|Kids Turkey Sandwich
|$9.00
Sliced turkey, mayo, cheeze & lettuce on soft wheat bread
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|TURKEY ARTICHOKE SANDWICH
|$13.00
|HOT TURKEY SWISS SANDWICH
|$13.00
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Hot Turkey Sandwich • A Coffee Cup Favorite
|$9.95
|Half Hot Turkey Sandwich • A Coffee Cup Favorite
|$9.20