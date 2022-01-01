Veggie burgers in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
hand-crafted black bean and quinoa patty, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun [V]
More about FoodSmith Gastro Pub
FoodSmith Gastro Pub
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Veggie Burger
|$16.50
Veggie Burger, Horseradish & Chive Cheddar, Lettuce, Basil Aioli and fresh Tomato on toasted Milk Bun
Lunch Sandwiches are served with Kettle Chips; Dinner Sandwiches are served with Pub Fries
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland - 1580 Grand Ave
My Burger- Mac Groveland - 1580 Grand Ave
1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Double Veggie Burger
|$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Veggie Burger
|$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.