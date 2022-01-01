Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve veggie burgers

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$15.00
hand-crafted black bean and quinoa patty, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun [V]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
FoodSmith image

 

FoodSmith Gastro Pub

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$16.50
Veggie Burger, Horseradish & Chive Cheddar, Lettuce, Basil Aioli and fresh Tomato on toasted Milk Bun
Lunch Sandwiches are served with Kettle Chips; Dinner Sandwiches are served with Pub Fries
More about FoodSmith Gastro Pub
Item pic

 

My Burger- Mac Groveland - 1580 Grand Ave

1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Veggie Burger$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Veggie Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland - 1580 Grand Ave

