Veggie salad in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve veggie salad

Cafe Latte -

850 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Sesame Vegetable Salad GF/V$0.00
Broccoli, green beans, red peppers, red cabbage, scallions, sesame seeds, canola oil, rice vinegar, soy, ginger chili sauce, ginger, sesame oil, salt. Vegetarian.
More about Cafe Latte -
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Taco Salad$8.99
refried bean, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
More about Taco House
Main pic

 

Donatelli's - 2692 County Rd E

2692 County Road E East, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Vegetable Salad$15.29
Baby Romain Crunch topped with grilled portabella mushrooms, grilled red peppers, fresh asparagus spears, tomatoes and red onions. Served with our Vinaigrette.
More about Donatelli's - 2692 County Rd E

