Veggie sandwiches in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville
|Veggie Sandwich
|$12.00
Portabella cap, roasted red pepper, caramelized onions, basil pesto, micro greens, heirloom tomato, vegan bun
Served with natural-cut fries (may have cross contamination with gluten)
Afro Deli & Grill
5 W 7th Place, St. Paul
|Veggie Sandwich
|$7.49
Roasted eggplant, green and red pepper, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella served on focaccia bread with basil pesto
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|large platter yum! veggie sandwich
|$75.00
16 pieces w/ avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, spinach, cheddar & muenster w/ honey mustard on whole grain
|small platter yum! veggie sandwich
|$40.00
8 pieces w/ avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, spinach, cheddar & muenster w/ honey mustard on whole grain