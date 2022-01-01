Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Item pic

 

High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$12.00
Portabella cap, roasted red pepper, caramelized onions, basil pesto, micro greens, heirloom tomato, vegan bun
Served with natural-cut fries (may have cross contamination with gluten)
More about High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

5 W 7th Place, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$7.49
Roasted eggplant, green and red pepper, topped with slices of fresh mozzarella served on focaccia bread with basil pesto
More about Afro Deli & Grill
yum! kitchen & bakery image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
large platter yum! veggie sandwich$75.00
16 pieces w/ avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, spinach, cheddar & muenster w/ honey mustard on whole grain
small platter yum! veggie sandwich$40.00
8 pieces w/ avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, spinach, cheddar & muenster w/ honey mustard on whole grain
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Sandwich$9.49
Whole Grain Wheat, stacked with lettuce, tomato, avocado and cucumber. Topped with a garlic herb cheese spread.
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

