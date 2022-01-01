Waffles in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve waffles
FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Waffle Fries
|$6.99
Waffle Cut Potatoes Fried To a Golden Crisp Then Dusted In Our Special Cajun Ranch Seasoning And Served With Seasoned Sour Cream.
Original Pancake House
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|APPLE WAFFLE
|$9.50
Apples in the waffle and on top, cinnamon sugar. Served with apple cinnamon syrup.
|FRESH BERRY WAFFLE
|$13.75
One of our Belgian Waffles topped with fresh seasonal berries and whipped cream. With berry syrup.
|PECAN WAFFLE
|$10.50
Waffle with toasted pecans inside and on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
Belgian waffle, southern fried chicken breast, spicy maple syrup, side of kale crunch cilantro ranch slaw.
Tongue in Cheek
989 Payne Ave, Saint Paul
|Belgian Waffle
|$10.50
|Chicken & Waffle
|$15.50
Spicy honey, scallions, cilantro, peanut
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Waffle Fries
|$6.99
Waffle Cut Potatoes Fried To a Golden Crisp Then Dusted In Our Special Cajun Ranch Seasoning And Served With Seasoned Sour Cream.
|Chicken and Waffles
|$14.99
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union 32 Craft House
2864 Hwy 55, Eagan
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$10.00
Served with choice of dipping sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Midway Cafe & Grill
1964 University Ave, St. Paul
|Combo#6 Waffles
|$7.95
Two waffle combo with two eggs, any style, hash browns, with two strips of bacon or sausages
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Churro Waffle
|$8.95
A Belgian waffled topped with cinnamon, sugar, a sweetened glaze and whipped Cream. Tastes just like a mini donut!
|Strawberries & Cream Belgian Waffle
|$9.95
|Southern Chicken & Waffles
|$11.95
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D-Spot
7129 10th St N, Oakdale
|Chicken & Waffles
Maple bourbon, English cream, and berry sauce! The only thing it's missing is the waffles.
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul
|Waffle Fries Basket
|$7.50
Mound of our waffle fry basket served with our house made Seasoned sour cream.
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park
|Hope Waffle
|$10.00
light and fluffy hope waffle served with syrup and seasonal fruit. Gluten-free +$2
|Fried Pickle Waffle
|$10.00
|Southern Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
hope recipe bone-in fried chicken, buttermilk waffle topped with sausage mushroom gravy and glazed with maple syrup
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
boneless breaded chicken tenders, buttermilk waffle, jalapeño maple syrup
|Banana Churro Waffle
|$14.00
sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup
|Hope Waffle
|$10.00
light and fluffy hope waffle served with syrup and seasonal fruit. Gluten-free +$2
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|WAFFLE
|$8.95
|BELGIAN WAFFLE COMBO
|$12.75
Served with eggs & meat.