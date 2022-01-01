Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve waffles

Waffle Fries image

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$6.99
Waffle Cut Potatoes Fried To a Golden Crisp Then Dusted In Our Special Cajun Ranch Seasoning And Served With Seasoned Sour Cream.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APPLE WAFFLE$9.50
Apples in the waffle and on top, cinnamon sugar. Served with apple cinnamon syrup.
FRESH BERRY WAFFLE$13.75
One of our Belgian Waffles topped with fresh seasonal berries and whipped cream. With berry syrup.
PECAN WAFFLE$10.50
Waffle with toasted pecans inside and on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Belgian waffle, southern fried chicken breast, spicy maple syrup, side of kale crunch cilantro ranch slaw.
More about High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
Consumer pic

 

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle FF$4.69
More about Pappy's St. Paul
Tongue in Cheek image

 

Tongue in Cheek

989 Payne Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$10.50
Chicken & Waffle$15.50
Spicy honey, scallions, cilantro, peanut
More about Tongue in Cheek
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$6.99
Waffle Cut Potatoes Fried To a Golden Crisp Then Dusted In Our Special Cajun Ranch Seasoning And Served With Seasoned Sour Cream.
Chicken and Waffles$14.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$10.00
Served with choice of dipping sauce.
More about Union 32 Craft House
Midway Cafe & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Midway Cafe & Grill

1964 University Ave, St. Paul

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Combo#6 Waffles$7.95
Two waffle combo with two eggs, any style, hash browns, with two strips of bacon or sausages
More about Midway Cafe & Grill
Item pic

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Churro Waffle$8.95
A Belgian waffled topped with cinnamon, sugar, a sweetened glaze and whipped Cream. Tastes just like a mini donut!
Strawberries & Cream Belgian Waffle$9.95
Southern Chicken & Waffles$11.95
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D-Spot

7129 10th St N, Oakdale

Avg 4.1 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles
Maple bourbon, English cream, and berry sauce! The only thing it's missing is the waffles.
More about D-Spot
Waffle Fries Basket image

 

The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries Basket$7.50
Mound of our waffle fry basket served with our house made Seasoned sour cream.
More about The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hope Waffle$10.00
light and fluffy hope waffle served with syrup and seasonal fruit. Gluten-free +$2
Fried Pickle Waffle$10.00
Southern Fried Chicken & Waffles$16.00
hope recipe bone-in fried chicken, buttermilk waffle topped with sausage mushroom gravy and glazed with maple syrup
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
Item pic

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken & Waffles$16.00
boneless breaded chicken tenders, buttermilk waffle, jalapeño maple syrup
Banana Churro Waffle$14.00
sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup
Hope Waffle$10.00
light and fluffy hope waffle served with syrup and seasonal fruit. Gluten-free +$2
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WAFFLE$8.95
BELGIAN WAFFLE COMBO$12.75
Served with eggs & meat.
More about Ze's Diner
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WAFFLE$8.95
BELGIAN WAFFLE COMBO$12.75
Served with eggs & meat.
More about Ze's Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Country Fried Steaks

Black Bean Burgers

Steak Fajitas

Thai Salad

Chilaquiles

Nachos

Tostadas

Mushroom Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston