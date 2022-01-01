Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve wedge salad

BG pic

 

Tria Restaurant, Bar and Event Center

5959 Centerville Rd, North Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$10.95
More about Tria Restaurant, Bar and Event Center
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
wedge starter salad$6.25
iceberg, bacon & tomato w/ bleu cheese dressing
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Manitou Steak Wedge Salad$18.00
char broiled top sirloin, iceberg, Roma tomato, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, smoked bacon pieces, balsamic reduction drizzle and blue cheese dressing
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Fish And Chips

Vanilla Ice Cream

Steak Fajitas

Tostadas

Cuban Sandwiches

Antipasto Salad

Tossed Salad

Custard

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston