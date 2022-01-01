Wontons in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve wontons
Sawatdee Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|#11 Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.50
Six wontons. Cream cheese or jalapeño. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
|#14 Wonton Soup
Coconut Thai
720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.00
|Wonton Soup
|$9.00
Urban Wok
209 4th St E, Saint Paul
|Spicy Chicken Wonton Miso Soup
|$9.99
Chicken & Cilantro Wontons in a savory & spicy Miso, Tamari, Garlic & Ginger broth! WOK YOUR WAY!
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville
|Duck Bacon Wontons
|$12.00
Crunchy wontons, cream cheese, charred sweet corn, red peppers, green onions, chipotle raspberry drizzle
Ngon Bistro
799 University Ave, Saint Paul
|Wontons
|$12.00
Spiced cheese wontons, sweet chili sauce
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills
|Cream Cheese Wonton (6)
|$6.00
|Mi Wonton
Bangkok Thai Deli
333 University Ave W, Saint Paul
|# D - Cream Cheese Wonton
|$6.95
(6 pcs) Thick wonton skin wrapped with sweeten cream cheese. Sauce: Sweet & Sour Sauce Contain: Dairy, Wheat
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul
|Jala Wontons
|$11.00
If you like jalapeño poppers, you will love these fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese & jalapeños! 6 per order served with spicy plum dip
|Wonton Tacos
|$15.00
Zesty chicken, crispy shells, Asian slaw, Cilantro