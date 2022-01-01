Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve wontons

#11 Cream Cheese Wontons image

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#11 Cream Cheese Wontons$7.50
Six wontons. Cream cheese or jalapeño. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
#14 Wonton Soup
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.00
Wonton Soup$9.00
More about Coconut Thai
Item pic

 

Urban Wok

209 4th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Wonton Miso Soup$9.99
Chicken & Cilantro Wontons in a savory & spicy Miso, Tamari, Garlic & Ginger broth! WOK YOUR WAY!
More about Urban Wok
Item pic

 

High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duck Bacon Wontons$12.00
Crunchy wontons, cream cheese, charred sweet corn, red peppers, green onions, chipotle raspberry drizzle
More about High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
Ngon Bistro image

 

Ngon Bistro

799 University Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wontons$12.00
Spiced cheese wontons, sweet chili sauce
More about Ngon Bistro
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine image

 

Siam Thai Asian Cuisine

3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cream Cheese Wonton (6)$6.00
Mi Wonton
More about Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
# D - Cream Cheese Wonton$6.95
(6 pcs) Thick wonton skin wrapped with sweeten cream cheese. Sauce: Sweet & Sour Sauce Contain: Dairy, Wheat
More about Bangkok Thai Deli
Item pic

 

The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jala Wontons$11.00
If you like jalapeño poppers, you will love these fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese & jalapeños! 6 per order served with spicy plum dip
Wonton Tacos$15.00
Zesty chicken, crispy shells, Asian slaw, Cilantro
More about The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Chicken Pasta

Seafood Salad

Pork Belly

Garden Salad

Soft Shell Crabs

Chips And Salsa

Steak Salad

Tostadas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston