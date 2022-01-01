Downtown St. Paul restaurants you'll love

Downtown St. Paul restaurants
Downtown St. Paul's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Thai
Gastropubs
Must-try Downtown St. Paul restaurants

The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Our breakfast burrito is a flour tortilla packed full of refried beans, crispy hash browns, house made chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, fluffy scrambled eggs and topped with our house made salsa roja and salsa verde.
Buttermilk Pancakes$11.50
Three pancakes, salted maple bacon butter, Fischer Farm's bacon lardons & real maple syrup.
Biscuit Sammie*$8.50
House made cheddar & thyme biscuit with a sage sausage patty, pickled peppers, pimento cheese & and organic over easy egg.*
More about The Buttered Tin
Big River Pizza image

 

Big River Pizza

280 5th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Inch Margherita$13.50
Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, finished with olive oil, cracked black pepper and salt
12 Inch Meat Lovers$18.00
Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni, bacon and calabrese salami
Large Caesar$8.00
torn romaine, grated parm, lemon juice, shaved parm, Cesar dressing with herbed pizza crisps
More about Big River Pizza
Sawatdee Saint Paul image

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#60b Pad See Yew
Wide rice noodles, egg & broccoli. Gluten-Free.
#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls$8.00
Two rolls stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crispy vegetables and noodles. Not Fried. Gluten-Free
#58 Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg & bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts & green onions. The national dish of Thailand! Gluten-Free.
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
The Pillbox Tavern image

 

The Pillbox Tavern

400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Duke’s mayo, CBC slaw, grandma’s mustard pickles
Plain Burger$13.00
Customize your own burger by adding cheese and toppings
Cheese Curds$11.00
Hand battered, calabrian chili honey
More about The Pillbox Tavern
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

 

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro$7.75
Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.
Toasted Italian Cheesebread$7.00
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Served with marinara.
14" The Zamboni Pizza$20.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 W 6th St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Amsterdam Bar & Hall
