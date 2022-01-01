Downtown St. Paul restaurants you'll love
Downtown St. Paul's top cuisines
Must-try Downtown St. Paul restaurants
More about The Buttered Tin
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Our breakfast burrito is a flour tortilla packed full of refried beans, crispy hash browns, house made chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, fluffy scrambled eggs and topped with our house made salsa roja and salsa verde.
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$11.50
Three pancakes, salted maple bacon butter, Fischer Farm's bacon lardons & real maple syrup.
|Biscuit Sammie*
|$8.50
House made cheddar & thyme biscuit with a sage sausage patty, pickled peppers, pimento cheese & and organic over easy egg.*
More about Big River Pizza
Big River Pizza
280 5th St E, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|12 Inch Margherita
|$13.50
Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, finished with olive oil, cracked black pepper and salt
|12 Inch Meat Lovers
|$18.00
Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni, bacon and calabrese salami
|Large Caesar
|$8.00
torn romaine, grated parm, lemon juice, shaved parm, Cesar dressing with herbed pizza crisps
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Sawatdee Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|#60b Pad See Yew
Wide rice noodles, egg & broccoli. Gluten-Free.
|#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls
|$8.00
Two rolls stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crispy vegetables and noodles. Not Fried. Gluten-Free
|#58 Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg & bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts & green onions. The national dish of Thailand! Gluten-Free.
More about The Pillbox Tavern
The Pillbox Tavern
400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Duke’s mayo, CBC slaw, grandma’s mustard pickles
|Plain Burger
|$13.00
Customize your own burger by adding cheese and toppings
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
Hand battered, calabrian chili honey
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$7.75
Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.
|Toasted Italian Cheesebread
|$7.00
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Served with marinara.
|14" The Zamboni Pizza
|$20.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.