Chicken salad in Downtown St. Paul

Downtown St. Paul restaurants
Downtown St. Paul restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Cherry pecan chicken salad, crispy shallots, mixed greens & mayo on toasted house made focaccia.
More about The Buttered Tin
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

 

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Med Salad w/ Chicken$13.25
Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips, roasted chicken breast, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad w/ Chicken$12.25
Organic spinach, parmesan, red onion, egg, housemade croutons, and roasted chicken breast.
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$11.75
Fresh romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons, roasted chicken breast.
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub

