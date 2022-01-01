Chicken salad in Downtown St. Paul
Downtown St. Paul restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Cherry pecan chicken salad, crispy shallots, mixed greens & mayo on toasted house made focaccia.
Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Med Salad w/ Chicken
|$13.25
Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips, roasted chicken breast, and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Spinach Salad w/ Chicken
|$12.25
Organic spinach, parmesan, red onion, egg, housemade croutons, and roasted chicken breast.
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
|$11.75
Fresh romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons, roasted chicken breast.