Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
Highland
/
Saint Paul
/
Highland
/
Cheesecake
Highland restaurants that serve cheesecake
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
Avg 4.6
(3774 reviews)
Cheesecake
$7.95
new york cheesecake with blueberry compote
More about Highland Grill
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
No reviews yet
New York style cheesecake
$4.50
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Browse other tasty dishes in Highland
Egg Benedict
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
French Toast
Carrot Cake
More near Highland to explore
West Seventh
No reviews yet
Downtown St. Paul
No reviews yet
Mac-Groveland
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
West Side
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Cathedral Hill
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
St. Anthony Park
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Summit Hill
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston