Chicken tenders in
Highland
/
Saint Paul
/
Highland
/
Chicken Tenders
Highland restaurants that serve chicken tenders
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
Avg 4.6
(3774 reviews)
Kids Chicken Tenders
$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
More about Highland Grill
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Chicken Strips
$10.50
Chicken Tenders
$5.50
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
