French toast in Highland

Go
Highland restaurants
Toast

Highland restaurants that serve french toast

Highland Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
More about Highland Grill
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Map

More near Highland to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston