Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Highland
/
Saint Paul
/
Highland
/
Grilled Chicken
Highland restaurants that serve grilled chicken
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
Avg 4.6
(3774 reviews)
Kids Grilled Chicken
$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
More about Highland Grill
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Salad
$13.40
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Browse other tasty dishes in Highland
Cheesecake
Egg Benedict
French Toast
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwiches
Carrot Cake
Cake
More near Highland to explore
West Seventh
No reviews yet
Downtown St. Paul
No reviews yet
Mac-Groveland
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
West Side
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Cathedral Hill
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
St. Anthony Park
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Summit Hill
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(286 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(869 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston