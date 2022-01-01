Mac-Groveland restaurants you'll love

Mac-Groveland restaurants
Toast

Mac-Groveland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Mac-Groveland restaurants

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Housemade Falafel (5)$5.95
5 pieces of house-made falafel. Ground garbanzos beans, blended with fresh herbs and Mediterranean spices. Served with tahini sauce (gf, v)
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$13.95
Roasted and marinated chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki all on a bed of homemade saffron rice. (In case you’re wondering, the sauce already comes on the side)
Chicken Shawarma Pita$7.95
Warm Greek pita stuffed with marinated and roasted chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki sauce.
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger$14.25
choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion - add bacon $2 - served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Chicken Wings$12.75
buffalo or cajun
Chicken Tender Melt$14.25
hand breaded chicken tenders, white cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeño, mustard bbq, thick cut sourdough, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
More about Groveland Tap
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Healing Plate$18.00
marinated grilled organic tempeh | organic brown rice | coconut red beans | sautéed seasonal greens | firecracker slaw | sweet potato mash | orange vinaigrette
Spa Salad$14.00
organic spring greens | Rosewood organic tofu | beet | carrot | red pepper | cucumber | edamame | toasted sunflower seeds cilantro | scallions | sesame vinaigrette
(vegan, gluten-free)
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Schultz organic scrambled eggs | vegan black bean chili | organic hash browns | cheddar | scallions | chipotle sour cream | flour tortilla
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks image

 

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

1580 Saint Clair Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
No.10 Primo$15.00
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion
No.11 Margherita$12.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil
Mountain Salad
arugula, prosciutto, tomato, parmesan, pine nuts, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
My Burger- Mac Groveland image

 

My Burger- Mac Groveland

1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Impossible burger$13.95
The Impossible Burger | 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!
Double Classic Bacon Cheese$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Classic Bacon Cheese$10.75
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland
due focacceria image

 

due focacceria

475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PROSCUITTO$14.00
Street sandwich served with fresh mozzarella, tomato conserva, arugula, fresh basil.
Contains: (*D) (*G)
FOCACCIA ROUND$6.00
Our take-home focaccia round to enjoy with family and friends, traditional style with olive oil and sea salt.
Pro-Tip: Try our Extra Virgin Olive Oil or House-made Lemon Butter for dipping!
THE DUET (SANDWICH & 1/2 SALAD OR SOUP COMBO)
Welcome the "duet". Choose your favorite street sandwich paired with your choice between the selection of a 1/2 house-made salads or soup.
More about due focacceria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mac-Groveland

Turkey Burgers

Turkey Burgers

