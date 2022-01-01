Mac-Groveland restaurants you'll love
Mac-Groveland's top cuisines
Must-try Mac-Groveland restaurants
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Housemade Falafel (5)
|$5.95
5 pieces of house-made falafel. Ground garbanzos beans, blended with fresh herbs and Mediterranean spices. Served with tahini sauce (gf, v)
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$13.95
Roasted and marinated chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki all on a bed of homemade saffron rice. (In case you’re wondering, the sauce already comes on the side)
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$7.95
Warm Greek pita stuffed with marinated and roasted chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki sauce.
More about Groveland Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$14.25
choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion - add bacon $2 - served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
|Chicken Wings
|$12.75
buffalo or cajun
|Chicken Tender Melt
|$14.25
hand breaded chicken tenders, white cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeño, mustard bbq, thick cut sourdough, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Healing Plate
|$18.00
marinated grilled organic tempeh | organic brown rice | coconut red beans | sautéed seasonal greens | firecracker slaw | sweet potato mash | orange vinaigrette
|Spa Salad
|$14.00
organic spring greens | Rosewood organic tofu | beet | carrot | red pepper | cucumber | edamame | toasted sunflower seeds cilantro | scallions | sesame vinaigrette
(vegan, gluten-free)
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Schultz organic scrambled eggs | vegan black bean chili | organic hash browns | cheddar | scallions | chipotle sour cream | flour tortilla
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
1580 Saint Clair Ave, St. Paul
|Popular items
|No.10 Primo
|$15.00
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion
|No.11 Margherita
|$12.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil
|Mountain Salad
arugula, prosciutto, tomato, parmesan, pine nuts, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland
My Burger- Mac Groveland
1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Impossible burger
|$13.95
The Impossible Burger | 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!
|Double Classic Bacon Cheese
|$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Classic Bacon Cheese
|$10.75
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about due focacceria
due focacceria
475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul
|Popular items
|PROSCUITTO
|$14.00
Street sandwich served with fresh mozzarella, tomato conserva, arugula, fresh basil.
Contains: (*D) (*G)
|FOCACCIA ROUND
|$6.00
Our take-home focaccia round to enjoy with family and friends, traditional style with olive oil and sea salt.
Pro-Tip: Try our Extra Virgin Olive Oil or House-made Lemon Butter for dipping!
|THE DUET (SANDWICH & 1/2 SALAD OR SOUP COMBO)
Welcome the "duet". Choose your favorite street sandwich paired with your choice between the selection of a 1/2 house-made salads or soup.