Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cappuccino in
Mac-Groveland
/
Saint Paul
/
Mac-Groveland
/
Cappuccino
Mac-Groveland restaurants that serve cappuccino
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
Avg 4.5
(2035 reviews)
Cappuccino
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
due focacceria
475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul
No reviews yet
Cappuccino (traditional Italian-style)
$4.25
Italy's traditional cappuccino is made with espresso and lightly frothed milk served in a small 5oz cup.
More about due focacceria
Browse other tasty dishes in Mac-Groveland
Chicken Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Fish Tacos
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chocolate Cake
Steak Salad
Roasted Beet Salad
Carrot Cake
More near Mac-Groveland to explore
West Seventh
No reviews yet
Downtown St. Paul
No reviews yet
West Side
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Cathedral Hill
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
St. Anthony Park
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Summit Hill
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston