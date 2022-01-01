Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Mac-Groveland

Mac-Groveland restaurants
Toast

Mac-Groveland restaurants that serve cappuccino

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

due focacceria

475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino (traditional Italian-style)$4.25
Italy's traditional cappuccino is made with espresso and lightly frothed milk served in a small 5oz cup.
More about due focacceria

