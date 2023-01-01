Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Mac-Groveland

Mac-Groveland restaurants
Mac-Groveland restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake$8.95
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

