Chocolate chip cookies in
Mac-Groveland
/
Saint Paul
/
Mac-Groveland
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Mac-Groveland restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
$8.95
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
Avg 4.5
(2035 reviews)
The Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.50
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
