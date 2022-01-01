Croissants in Mac-Groveland
Mac-Groveland restaurants that serve croissants
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Breakfast Croissant
|$7.95
Scrambled eggs & choice of cheese (American, Cheddar, Swiss or Feta); on a croissant
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Egg & Bacon Croissant
|$14.00
Schultz organic eggs | Swiss cheese | house-made guacamole | nitrate-free bacon | organic spinach | tomatoes |
organic mixed greens
|Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant
|$3.00
|Plain Croissant
|$2.50