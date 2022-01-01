Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Mac-Groveland

Mac-Groveland restaurants
Mac-Groveland restaurants that serve croissants

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Croissant$7.95
Scrambled eggs & choice of cheese (American, Cheddar, Swiss or Feta); on a croissant
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Item pic

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Bacon Croissant$14.00
Schultz organic eggs | Swiss cheese | house-made guacamole | nitrate-free bacon | organic spinach | tomatoes |
organic mixed greens
Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant$3.00
Plain Croissant$2.50
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

