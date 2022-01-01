Curry in Mac-Groveland
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Veggie Curry Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)
|$40.00
House made vegetarian yellow curry with zucchini squash, chickpeas, cauliflower and red pepper, served with a generous portion of saffron rice, family-size salad and 4 whole pitas.
|Curry
Homemade yellow coconut curry with vegetables. Your choice of chicken, lamb, or vegetarian. Served with saffron rice and side salad. Medium spicy.
|Chicken Curry Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)
|$45.00
House marinated and roasted chicken and veggies in a yellow coconut curry served with a generous portion of saffron rice, family-size salad, and 4 whole pitas.