Hummus in Mac-Groveland

Mac-Groveland restaurants
Mac-Groveland restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chickpea Hummus (vg)$11.95
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with fried and seasoned chickpeas and served with Jerusalem salad warm pita bread.
Gyro Hummus$13.95
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with thin slices of gyro meat and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.
Mushroom & Onion Hummus (vg)$12.95
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus App$12.00
Organic house-made hummus | grilled cauliflower | grilled red peppers | carrots | celery | cucumber | radish | olive oil
(vegan, gluten-free)
