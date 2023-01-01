Hummus in Mac-Groveland
Mac-Groveland restaurants that serve hummus
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Fried Chickpea Hummus (vg)
|$11.95
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with fried and seasoned chickpeas and served with Jerusalem salad warm pita bread.
|Gyro Hummus
|$13.95
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with thin slices of gyro meat and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.
|Mushroom & Onion Hummus (vg)
|$12.95
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.