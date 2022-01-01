St. Anthony Park restaurants you'll love

Toast

St. Anthony Park's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Greek
Must-try St. Anthony Park restaurants

The Naughty Greek University image

 

The Naughty Greek University

2400 University Ave W, St. Paul

Avg 4.6 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Plate$13.00
Grilled chicken tenderloin served on a plate with fries or salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Pork Gyro Plate$13.00
Fresh thin cuts of seasoned pork stacked and rotisseried on a gyro served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, and tzatziki.
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)$6.00
Baked spinach pie served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo with baby spinach, leek, Greek feta cheese, dill, and parsley.
More about The Naughty Greek University
Urban Growler Brewing Company image

 

Urban Growler Brewing Company

2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Urban Standard Burger$13.00
Pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato
(add Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss, or Bleu $1 | Bacon for $2)
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles,
Cowbell® honey mustard, BBQ sauce all stacked on a brioche bun! Your choice of side .
Reuben$14.00
In house porter braised corned beef, house made sauerkraut, swiss, house made Russian sauce, and pumpernickel rye bread. Served w/ your choice of side.
More about Urban Growler Brewing Company
Hodges Bend MSP image

 

Hodges Bend MSP

2700 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$14.00
Peterson Craft Meats ground beef, american, house pickles, bacon, brioche. Comes with fries.
More about Hodges Bend MSP
