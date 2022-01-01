St. Anthony Park restaurants you'll love
The Naughty Greek University
2400 University Ave W, St. Paul
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Plate
|$13.00
Grilled chicken tenderloin served on a plate with fries or salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Pork Gyro Plate
|$13.00
Fresh thin cuts of seasoned pork stacked and rotisseried on a gyro served on a plate with fries or pure goodness salad, pita, onions, and tzatziki.
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)
|$6.00
Baked spinach pie served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo with baby spinach, leek, Greek feta cheese, dill, and parsley.
Urban Growler Brewing Company
2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul
Popular items
Urban Standard Burger
|$13.00
Pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato
(add Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss, or Bleu $1 | Bacon for $2)
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles,
Cowbell® honey mustard, BBQ sauce all stacked on a brioche bun! Your choice of side .
Reuben
|$14.00
In house porter braised corned beef, house made sauerkraut, swiss, house made Russian sauce, and pumpernickel rye bread. Served w/ your choice of side.