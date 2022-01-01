Summit Hill restaurants you'll love

Summit Hill restaurants
Summit Hill's top cuisines

Italian
Thai
Southern
Latin American
Brasa Rotisserie image

 

Brasa Rotisserie

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Pork & Over Easy Egg Bowl$14.25
Yellow Rice, Creamed Spinach w/Jalapeño, Crispy Onions & Red Chile Sauce
Half Crispy Yuca w/ Citrus Mojo$5.75
w/Citrus & Olive Oil Mojo ((Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
Rotisserie Chicken Plate$13.75
Choice of One House Side
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

Takeout
Red Curry$13.00
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
Drunken Noodles$13.00
Red Rabbit image

 

Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza$13.25
Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella & parmesan
Bolognese$16.00
House ragu of pancetta, beef, tomato, red wine fresh pappardelle & parmesan
Garlic Bread$9.00
Garlic-parmesan bread & house red sauce
