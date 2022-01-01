Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Summit Hill

Go
Summit Hill restaurants
Toast

Summit Hill restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake$4.75
Strawberries & Whipped Cream
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Toffee Cake$7.50
Date cake, salted caramel & whipped sour cream
More about Red Rabbit

Browse other tasty dishes in Summit Hill

Blt Sandwiches

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Calamari

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Summit Hill to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston