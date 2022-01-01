Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Summit Hill
/
Saint Paul
/
Summit Hill
/
Calamari
Summit Hill restaurants that serve calamari
Coconut Thai
720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Crispy Calamari
$12.00
More about Coconut Thai
Red Rabbit
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
No reviews yet
Calamari Tacos
$15.00
fried calamari, scotch bonnet slaw, avocado, pumpkin seeds, piquillo aioli
More about Red Rabbit
Browse other tasty dishes in Summit Hill
Curry
Blt Sandwiches
Cake
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
More near Summit Hill to explore
West Seventh
No reviews yet
Downtown St. Paul
No reviews yet
Mac-Groveland
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
West Side
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Cathedral Hill
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
St. Anthony Park
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston