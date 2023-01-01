Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Summit Hill
/
Saint Paul
/
Summit Hill
/
Chili
Summit Hill restaurants that serve chili
Brasa Rotisserie - Grand Ave
777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Half Chili
$5.00
More about Brasa Rotisserie - Grand Ave
Coconut Thai - Saint Paul
720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Chili Oil
$0.00
Chili Flakes
$0.00
Sweet Chili Sauce
$1.00
More about Coconut Thai - Saint Paul
