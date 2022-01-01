West Seventh restaurants you'll love
West Seventh's top cuisines
Must-try West Seventh restaurants
More about Juice Wisely
Juice Wisely
928 7th St. W, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Daily Greens
|$11.00
Kale Cucumber Mint Lemon
|Orange Pine
|$10.00
Orange Carrot Pineapple Cinnamon
|Tropical Greens
|$11.00
Pineapple Kale Mint Cucumber Ginger
More about ROK Eatery
ROK Eatery
882 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Yakitori Pork
|$17.50
Yakitori Pork Tenderloin with a Sweet Ginger Chili Oil, Charred Broccoli, and Pickled Red Onions
*Suggested Side: Soba Noodles
|Duck Tsukune
|$17.50
Ground Duck Meatballs with Katsu Sauce, Daikon Sesame Carrot Salad, Green Onions, Preserved Egg Yolk, and Yuzu Kosho
*Suggested Side: White Rice
|Pork Tenderloin
|$17.50
Porcini Juniper Crusted Pork, Pork Belly Honey Mustard Vinaigrette, Poached Pears, Swiss Chard, and Roasted Carrots
*Suggested Side: Roasted Potatoes
More about Parlour St Paul
Parlour St Paul
267 W 7th Street, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Dill Brined, Lettuce, Pickle, Dill Sauce
|Cauliflower
|$13.00
Chile Honey, Cilantro Pesto, Chiles, Citrus Vinaigrette
|Butter Lettuce Salad
|$13.00
Butter Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan,
Pickled Shallots, Champagne Vinaigrette
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
425 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|DeGidio House Salad
|$7.00
Italian vinaigrette tossed with mixed greens, tear-drop tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, Parmesan cheese and marinated red onions
|Lasagna
|$17.00
Layers of pasta with Italian sausage, ricotta, Italian cheeses and classic tomato sauce
|Chicken Parmesan
|$18.00
Parmesan crusted chicken breast served over spaghetti with classic tomato sauce and baked mozzarella
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Harissa Potato + Egg Wrap
|$11.00
Harissa scrambled eggs, spicy potatoes, manchego, arugula
|Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$13.00
super fluffy pancakes, blueberry compote, lemon curd
|Berry, Berry, Berry
|$11.50
four berries, banana with vegan gluten free granola, fresh berries, chia seeds and goji berries.
CONTAINS NUTS
More about A-Side Public House
A-Side Public House
754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|POT PIE
|$16.00
Charred leeks, carrots, celery root, cremini mushrooms, English peas, cream, topped with a flaky crust
|WINGS
|$17.00
Cola marinated and fried and tossed in chilis, garlic, lemongrass, ginger, cilantro, green onion
|A-SIDE BURGER
|$15.00
Brioche bun, double smash patty, bacon, caramelized onion & garlic, gorgonzola dolce, cherry aioli. Served with Fries
More about St. Paul Tap
St. Paul Tap
825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$11.99
The Bone Or Not The Bone . . . That Is The Question. Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ Or Minnesota Dry Rub*.
* Minnesota Dry Rub Not Available On Boneless Wings
|Fresh Battered Cheese Curds
|$9.99
Ellsworth Cheese Curds Battered In-House & Fried To Order. Served With Ranch Dressing.
|Sunrise Burger
|$13.75
Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg & Garlic Aioli. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun.
More about Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
949 W 7th St, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Tuesday Hot Turkey
|$7.99
|Breadstick
|$0.69
|Cheeseburger Kids
|$6.99
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Side of Loaded Hashbrowns
|$5.00
hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, bacon and onions
|McHope Sandwich
|$11.00
biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns
|Banana Churro Waffle
|$14.00
sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup