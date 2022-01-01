West Seventh cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in West Seventh
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Harissa Potato + Egg Wrap
|$11.00
Harissa scrambled eggs, spicy potatoes, manchego, arugula
|Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$13.00
super fluffy pancakes, blueberry compote, lemon curd
|Berry, Berry, Berry
|$11.50
four berries, banana with vegan gluten free granola, fresh berries, chia seeds and goji berries.
CONTAINS NUTS
More about A-Side Public House
A-Side Public House
754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|POT PIE
|$16.00
Charred leeks, carrots, celery root, cremini mushrooms, English peas, cream, topped with a flaky crust
|WINGS
|$17.00
Cola marinated and fried and tossed in chilis, garlic, lemongrass, ginger, cilantro, green onion
|A-SIDE BURGER
|$15.00
Brioche bun, double smash patty, bacon, caramelized onion & garlic, gorgonzola dolce, cherry aioli. Served with Fries
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Side of Loaded Hashbrowns
|$5.00
hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, bacon and onions
|McHope Sandwich
|$11.00
biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns
|Banana Churro Waffle
|$14.00
sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup