West Seventh cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in West Seventh

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Harissa Potato + Egg Wrap$11.00
Harissa scrambled eggs, spicy potatoes, manchego, arugula
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$13.00
super fluffy pancakes, blueberry compote, lemon curd
Berry, Berry, Berry$11.50
four berries, banana with vegan gluten free granola, fresh berries, chia seeds and goji berries.
CONTAINS NUTS
A-Side Public House image

 

A-Side Public House

754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
POT PIE$16.00
Charred leeks, carrots, celery root, cremini mushrooms, English peas, cream, topped with a flaky crust
WINGS$17.00
Cola marinated and fried and tossed in chilis, garlic, lemongrass, ginger, cilantro, green onion
A-SIDE BURGER$15.00
Brioche bun, double smash patty, bacon, caramelized onion & garlic, gorgonzola dolce, cherry aioli. Served with Fries
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

Takeout
Popular items
Side of Loaded Hashbrowns$5.00
hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, bacon and onions
McHope Sandwich$11.00
biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns
Banana Churro Waffle$14.00
sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup
