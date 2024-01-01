Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brulee in
West Seventh
/
Saint Paul
/
West Seventh
/
Brulee
West Seventh restaurants that serve brulee
Cafe Astoria
180 Grand Avenue, Saint Paul
No reviews yet
CREME BRULEE
espresso, milk, vanilla, caramel and brûlée sugar.
More about Cafe Astoria
A-Side Public House - 754 Randolph Ave
754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
No reviews yet
CREME BRULEE
$9.00
More about A-Side Public House - 754 Randolph Ave
