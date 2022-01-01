Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in West Seventh

West Seventh restaurants
West Seventh restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar

425 7th Street West, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
6 Pack Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 🍪$10.00
Bake in 350 degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Molasses Cookie$1.25
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

