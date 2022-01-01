Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in West Seventh

Go
West Seventh restaurants
Toast

West Seventh restaurants that serve croissants

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Almond Croissant$4.25
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
A-Side Public House image

 

A-Side Public House - 754 Randolph Ave

754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ALMOND CROISSANT$3.75
More about A-Side Public House - 754 Randolph Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in West Seventh

Avocado Toast

Pancakes

Pretzels

Bread Pudding

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Egg Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Map

More near West Seventh to explore

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston