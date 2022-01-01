Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
West Seventh
/
Saint Paul
/
West Seventh
/
Croissants
West Seventh restaurants that serve croissants
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
No reviews yet
Almond Croissant
$4.25
Chocolate Croissant
$3.50
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
A-Side Public House - 754 Randolph Ave
754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
No reviews yet
ALMOND CROISSANT
$3.75
More about A-Side Public House - 754 Randolph Ave
