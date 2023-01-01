Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
West Seventh
/
Saint Paul
/
West Seventh
/
Hot Chocolate
West Seventh restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
No reviews yet
HOT CHOCOLATE
$2.75
DARK CHOCOLATE MOCHA (HOT)
$3.50
espresso, steamed milk & chocolate
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Hope Breakfast Bar
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
More about Hope Breakfast Bar
