Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in West Seventh

Go
West Seventh restaurants
Toast

West Seventh restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HOT CHOCOLATE$2.75
DARK CHOCOLATE MOCHA (HOT)$3.50
espresso, steamed milk & chocolate
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.00
More about Hope Breakfast Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in West Seventh

Avocado Toast

Pretzels

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Spaghetti

Chili

Tacos

Carrot Cake

Salmon

Map

More near West Seventh to explore

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (458 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (169 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston