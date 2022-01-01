Pretzels in West Seventh

St. Paul Tap

825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul

Pretzels$9.99
Two 7oz. Pretzels Served With House-Made Warm Queso & Honey Spiked Mustard.
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill

949 W 7th St, Saint Paul

Pretzel with cheese$5.99
