West Side Mexican restaurants you'll love

More about Taco House
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Beef, Bean, and Cheese Burrito
|$3.39
refried beans, ground beef, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
|Combo 1
|$10.49
Served with 2 beef or cheese enchiladas, rice and bean, large soda.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Pick Three
|$15.99
Your choice of any Three menu items below. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. You may substitute black beans for 75¢.
|Tex Mex Pick Two
|$13.99
Your choice of any two menu items below. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. You may substitute black beans for 75¢.
|S*Crisp Taco
|$4.00
Hard shell beef taco with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
More about El Burrito Mercado
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Popular items
|Individual Taco (Online)
|$2.89
One single taco with tortilla choice, one guisado choice, topped with cilantro and onion.
|Extra Tortillas (Online)
|$1.00
One order is three tortillas.
|Tradicional Burrito (Online)
|$11.45
A large flour tortilla filled with your guisado choice, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.