West Side Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in West Side

Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef, Bean, and Cheese Burrito$3.39
refried beans, ground beef, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
Steak Fajita Taco$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Combo 1$10.49
Served with 2 beef or cheese enchiladas, rice and bean, large soda.
More about Taco House
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For deliv image

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pick Three$15.99
Your choice of any Three menu items below. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. You may substitute black beans for 75¢.
Tex Mex Pick Two$13.99
Your choice of any two menu items below. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. You may substitute black beans for 75¢.
S*Crisp Taco$4.00
Hard shell beef taco with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
El Burrito Mercado image

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Individual Taco (Online)$2.89
One single taco with tortilla choice, one guisado choice, topped with cilantro and onion.
Extra Tortillas (Online)$1.00
One order is three tortillas.
Tradicional Burrito (Online)$11.45
A large flour tortilla filled with your guisado choice, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
More about El Burrito Mercado

