Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in West Side

Go
West Side restaurants
Toast

West Side restaurants that serve bean burritos

Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef, Bean, and Cheese Burrito$3.39
refried beans, ground beef, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
Bean and Cheese Burrito$2.65
refried beans and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
Kids Option C: 2 Beef or Bean Burritos$6.00
2 Beef and cheese or 2 Bean and Cheese Burritos served with Rice, Beans or Papitas, Choice of Dessert and a Soda
More about Taco House
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
S*Bean &Beef Burrito$4.00
Refried bean and beef burrito on 10 inch flour tortilla
S*Black Bean &Tinga Burrito$4.00
Black beans, tinga de pollo, and queso fresco on 10 inch flour tortilla
S*Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.00
Refried bean and cheese burrito on 10 inch flour tortilla
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

Browse other tasty dishes in West Side

Tamales

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Enchiladas

Fajitas

Quesadillas

Nachos

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near West Side to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston