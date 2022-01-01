Bean burritos in West Side
West Side restaurants that serve bean burritos
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Beef, Bean, and Cheese Burrito
|$3.39
refried beans, ground beef, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$2.65
refried beans and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
|Kids Option C: 2 Beef or Bean Burritos
|$6.00
2 Beef and cheese or 2 Bean and Cheese Burritos served with Rice, Beans or Papitas, Choice of Dessert and a Soda
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|S*Bean &Beef Burrito
|$4.00
Refried bean and beef burrito on 10 inch flour tortilla
|S*Black Bean &Tinga Burrito
|$4.00
Black beans, tinga de pollo, and queso fresco on 10 inch flour tortilla
|S*Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$4.00
Refried bean and cheese burrito on 10 inch flour tortilla