Burritos in West Side
West Side restaurants that serve burritos
More about Taco House
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$2.65
refried beans and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
|Beef, Bean, and Cheese Burrito
|$3.39
refried beans, ground beef, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
More about El Burrito Mercado
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Nacho Burrito (Online)
|$11.45
Carne asada beef, beans, nacho queso fiesta cheese, sour cream, guacamole & crushed corn chips layered into a large burrito. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
|Tradicional Burrito (Online)
|$11.45
A large flour tortilla filled with your guisado choice, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.