Burritos in West Side

Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean and Cheese Burrito$2.65
refried beans and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
Beef, Bean, and Cheese Burrito$3.39
refried beans, ground beef, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
More about Taco House
El Burrito Mercado image

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nacho Burrito (Online)$11.45
Carne asada beef, beans, nacho queso fiesta cheese, sour cream, guacamole & crushed corn chips layered into a large burrito. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
Tradicional Burrito (Online)$11.45
A large flour tortilla filled with your guisado choice, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
More about El Burrito Mercado

