Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in West Side

Go
West Side restaurants
Toast

West Side restaurants that serve chicken salad

Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.00
More about Michael's Pizza
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$8.99
grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
Chicken Taco Salad$7.89
shreddded chicken, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
More about Taco House
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexicali Salad With Chicken$11.99
Chicken, Black beans, corn, pico de gallo and Monterey Jack cheese tossed with mixed lettuce in a raspberry-chipotle
vinaigrette. Topped with a slice of avocado & corn chips. Add grilled chicken for $3.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

Browse other tasty dishes in West Side

Enchiladas

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Quesadillas

Fajitas

Tostadas

Flautas

Burritos

Map

More near West Side to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston