Chicken salad in West Side

Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$8.99
grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$7.89
shreddded chicken, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Mexicali Salad With Chicken
|$11.99
Chicken, Black beans, corn, pico de gallo and Monterey Jack cheese tossed with mixed lettuce in a raspberry-chipotle
vinaigrette. Topped with a slice of avocado & corn chips. Add grilled chicken for $3.