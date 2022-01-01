Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in West Side

Go
West Side restaurants
Toast

West Side restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
App Chips and salsa$2.75
Box of Chips and Salsa$2.75
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Consumer pic

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa (Online)$1.99
More about El Burrito Mercado

Browse other tasty dishes in West Side

Tostadas

Tacos

Bean Burritos

Fajitas

Taco Salad

Quesadillas

Burritos

Nachos

Map

More near West Side to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston