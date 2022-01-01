Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in West Side

West Side restaurants
Toast

West Side restaurants that serve enchiladas

Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Option F: Single Beef or Cheese Enchilada$6.00
Served with Rice, Beans or Papitas, Choice of Dessert and a Single Beef Kids Option F: Soda
8 Enchiladas, Rice and Beans$27.00
8 Enchiladas in trays of 2 with 1 pint of Rice and 1 pint of Beans
Cheese Enchilada (2)$5.00
2 cheese enchilada smoothered is our signature sauce
More about Taco House
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas de Mole$12.99
Two chicken enchiladas rolled in our own mole* sauce, topped with Mexican white cheese & onion. Served with sopa & your choice of Spanish rice, refried beans or black beans.
*CONTAINS PEANUTS*
Enchiladas Suizas$14.50
Cheese and onion enchiladas topped with a gravy-style seasoned tomato sauce and a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of sour cream, rice and your choice of refried or black beans and sopa.
Guillermo’s Enchiladas$12.99
Two beef or cheese enchiladas topped with chile gravy & melted cheddar cheese. Served with sopa & your choice of Spanish rice, refried beans or black beans
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Item pic

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Las Palmas Green Chile Enchilada Sauce (19 oz)$3.59
More about El Burrito Mercado

