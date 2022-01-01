Enchiladas in West Side
West Side restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Taco House
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Kids Option F: Single Beef or Cheese Enchilada
|$6.00
Served with Rice, Beans or Papitas, Choice of Dessert and a Single Beef Kids Option F: Soda
|8 Enchiladas, Rice and Beans
|$27.00
8 Enchiladas in trays of 2 with 1 pint of Rice and 1 pint of Beans
|Cheese Enchilada (2)
|$5.00
2 cheese enchilada smoothered is our signature sauce
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Enchiladas de Mole
|$12.99
Two chicken enchiladas rolled in our own mole* sauce, topped with Mexican white cheese & onion. Served with sopa & your choice of Spanish rice, refried beans or black beans.
*CONTAINS PEANUTS*
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$14.50
Cheese and onion enchiladas topped with a gravy-style seasoned tomato sauce and a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of sour cream, rice and your choice of refried or black beans and sopa.
|Guillermo’s Enchiladas
|$12.99
Two beef or cheese enchiladas topped with chile gravy & melted cheddar cheese. Served with sopa & your choice of Spanish rice, refried beans or black beans