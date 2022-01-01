Fajitas in West Side

MAKE YOUR OWN TACOS

Minimum order of 30 tacos per style

Choose 2 meat choices with a minimum of 15 tacos per meat choice

Fajita Tacos..........................................$3.50/ea

Sirloin Steak or Chicken pieces grilled with Green Pepper & Onion, Guacamole, Queso Freso, Cilantro, Crema, Pico de Gallo & 6 in. Corn or Flour Tortillas. 2oz Meat per fajita plus Grilled Veggies.

