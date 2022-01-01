Fajitas in West Side

Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajita Taco$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
More about Taco House
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For deliv image

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas Tacos$3.50
MAKE YOUR OWN TACOS
Minimum order of 30 tacos per style
Choose 2 meat choices with a minimum of 15 tacos per meat choice
Fajita Tacos..........................................$3.50/ea
Sirloin Steak or Chicken pieces grilled with Green Pepper & Onion, Guacamole, Queso Freso, Cilantro, Crema, Pico de Gallo & 6 in. Corn or Flour Tortillas. 2oz Meat per fajita plus Grilled Veggies.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

