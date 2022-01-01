Fajitas in West Side
West Side restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Taco House
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Fajitas Tacos
|$3.50
MAKE YOUR OWN TACOS
Minimum order of 30 tacos per style
Choose 2 meat choices with a minimum of 15 tacos per meat choice
Fajita Tacos..........................................$3.50/ea
Sirloin Steak or Chicken pieces grilled with Green Pepper & Onion, Guacamole, Queso Freso, Cilantro, Crema, Pico de Gallo & 6 in. Corn or Flour Tortillas. 2oz Meat per fajita plus Grilled Veggies.