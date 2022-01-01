Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in West Side

West Side restaurants
West Side restaurants that serve flautas

Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

Takeout
Flautas de Pollo$3.69
2 chicken flautas topped with sour cream and mexican cheese with lettuce
12 Flautas, Rice and Beans$28.00
12 Flautas served on a bed of Lettuce -Sour Cream and Mexican Cheese on the side with 1 pint of Rice and 1 pint of Beans
Flautas de Barbacoa$4.00
2 shredded beef flautas topped with sour cream and mexican cheese with lettuce
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

Takeout
S*Flauta Chicken$3.00
A single flute shaped deep fried chicken taco covered with crema, queso fresco, and cilantro.
Flautas De Pollo$12.99
Three flute shaped tacos filled with shredded chicken, topped with sour cream, Mexican white cheese & cilantro. Served with fresh guacamole & your choice of Spanish rice, refried beans or black beans
S*Flauta Beef$3.00
A single flute shaped deep fried beef taco covered with crema, queso fresco, and cilantro.
