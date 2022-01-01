Flautas in West Side
West Side restaurants that serve flautas
More about Taco House
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Flautas de Pollo
|$3.69
2 chicken flautas topped with sour cream and mexican cheese with lettuce
|12 Flautas, Rice and Beans
|$28.00
12 Flautas served on a bed of Lettuce -Sour Cream and Mexican Cheese on the side with 1 pint of Rice and 1 pint of Beans
|Flautas de Barbacoa
|$4.00
2 shredded beef flautas topped with sour cream and mexican cheese with lettuce
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|S*Flauta Chicken
|$3.00
A single flute shaped deep fried chicken taco covered with crema, queso fresco, and cilantro.
|Flautas De Pollo
|$12.99
Three flute shaped tacos filled with shredded chicken, topped with sour cream, Mexican white cheese & cilantro. Served with fresh guacamole & your choice of Spanish rice, refried beans or black beans
|S*Flauta Beef
|$3.00
A single flute shaped deep fried beef taco covered with crema, queso fresco, and cilantro.